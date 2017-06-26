Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Gabe Davis, a nine-year-old boy from Cleveland, threw out the first pitch at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball game June 22. Davis was born with a condition that affected his legs, but that's not stopping him from enjoying his favorite sport.
Courtesy of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans
