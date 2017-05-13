Saint Stephen’s Tyler Burnham uses new leg strength to power key punt block

Last season, Tyler Burnham’s lower body strength wasn’t there. He wasn’t hitting the weight room four times a week.
Now?
The Saint Stephen’s rising junior built his base through hours in the weight room.
So this spring, the defensive lineman spent practices working on his first steps off the ball.
Couple that with the work he’s gotten with first-year assistant coach Steve Gulash, and Burnham is one of several lineman who utilized the little things to play against a Class 6A program on Saturday at the Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Fields.
Burnham’s quick burst led to a pivotal punt block that allowed the Falcons to edge St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins, 17-14.
Block! Block! Block! Punt stopped, scooped and score. @SSESFalcons leads 17-7, 6:51, Q4. @bradentonherald @TBHomeTeam— Jason Dill (@Jason__Dill) May 14, 2017
“I timed the snap,” the 6-foot-3 Burnham said. “I was looking at the ball and a couple punts before (it), I was getting closer and closer. ... This time, I went and the shield guy didn’t pick me up. Well, he did. He got in front of me. Instead of trying to run into him, I just jumped straight up and blocked it.”
Burnham’s block bounced into teammate Parker Lansberg’s arms. Lansberg raced to the end zone with 6:51 remaining in the fourth quarter from 8 yards out. That gave the Falcons a 10-point lead, and the two defensive players were part of a unit that limited Dixie Hollins for most of the game. The Rebels mustered 167 rushing yards.
“Our D-Line was very solid,” Saint Stephen’s head coach Tod Creneti said. “They did a really nice job. But at the same time, I think we played team defense really well. But I think it all starts out front.”
For Burnham, his key special teams play came with improved technique.
He got in front of me. Instead of trying to run into him, I just jumped straight up and blocked it.
Saint Stephen’s rising junior Tyler Burnham on key punt block
“My stance was kind of off in a way,” Burnham said. “(Gulash) made me get my legs more underneath me and raised my butt. He said kind of like a speedster, to lift you up. It will get you more off the ball.”
The two teams were deadlocked in a scoreless tie heading into halftime, before the defenses relented slightly in the second half.
The Falcons struck first with Vaughn Hayes’ 29-yard field goal to cap their opening third-quarter possession.
The Rebels answered on their next drive. Quarterback Trevor Burke connected with Jordan Lewis on a 25-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter.
Saint Stephen’s quarterback Fred Billy, plunged in with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to regain the lead for the Falcons.
A late Dixie Hollins’ rally, which coincided with a Burke 38-yard touchdown pass and a Billy fumble in the closing minutes, came up short when Saint Stephen’s defense swarmed Burke in the pocket, pressuring him into four incomplete passes in the final 45 seconds.
“We scheduled (the game) as a gut check,” Creneti said. “We have kids walking around feeling like they’ve accomplished some great stuff. And they have, make no mistake. But we also have to remember that the team that won the state championship is no longer here. What happens from this point forward is going to be determined by these guys.”
Spring games
Thursday, May 18
Avon Park at Cardinal Mooney, 6:30 p.m.
Out-of-Door Academy at Fort Myers Evangelical Christian, 7 p.m.
Clermont East Ridge at IMG Academy (National), 7 p.m.
Sarasota Booker at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Southeast at North Port, 7 p.m.
St. Petersburg Northeast at Palmetto, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Bayshore at Dunedin, 7:30 p.m.
St. Petersburg Lakewood at Braden River, 7 p.m.
Manatee at Lakeland Lake Gibson, 7:30 p.m.
Note: Bradenton Christian is not playing a spring game this year.
Comments