Jerry Hill Memorial Tournament inspires latest group of youth fishermen

While the Green Bridge Fishing Pier clears out after the 31st annual Jerry Hill Memorial Fishing Tournament concludes, Eddie Hicks and the group he calls his “crew” linger a little longer to pore through the new tackle boxes they received for taking part in the latest edition of the children’s fishing competition.
Hicks was the 14-year-old champion of the event and Omar Garcia, one of the friends sitting with him in a row of chairs set up along the pier, won the 13-year-old age group.
Those two have additional prize buckets to sort through, complete with new fishing rods and miniature American flags. They’ll take these out plenty. Garcia occasionally gets out on a boat to fish with family, and the rest fish through the Palmetto Youth Center, where director Reggie Bellamy likes to share his passion for the sport with some of the children who come through. The Jerry Hill Memorial Tournament is something they look forward to every year.
“It gets the kids around,” said Tyrese Hicks, Eddie’s brother. “It’s a community thing.”
For 31 years, the Jerry Hill Memorial Fishing Tournament has inspired children such as the Hicks brothers. Eddie Hicks, for example, wants to become a professional fisherman, and the Jerry Hill Memorial is a chance for him to get a taste of competition every year. He has been competing for four years, although he’ll age out next year.
For others, the joy comes in returning year after year to remember the joys of past years.
Dick Eckenrod, president of the Manatee Fish and Game Association, recalled a youngster who caught a cobia last year, a rare fish to find in the Manatee River.
The tournament commemorated the catch by putting an image of it on the shirt they handed out to each of the 170 kids who competed this year. Eckenrod was handing out shirts as children stepped out to the pier and got to see the little boy’s excitement when he saw the image on the shirt.
“I caught this fish!” Eckenrod remembered him saying.
“We try to make sure every child walks away with something that they can use to remind them of this day on the Green Bridge,” Eckenrod said.
This year’s turnout was the biggest in the eight years Eckenrod has been involved with the event. The 170 participants were 30 more than the 2016 field.
The tournament uses catch-and-release fishing, and Eckenrod hopes each year the tournament will help introduce a new group of children to an important part of the Palmetto community. Before handing out awards Saturday, Eckenrod asked for a show of hands from those who had competed in the tournament before and about half the crowd had hands in the air.
The rest, though, may have never held a rod before, and for everyone like the Hicks brothers who like to come out each year there are others just now getting their first exposure to the sport.
“Most of the kids are first-timers, who don’t have a ton of opportunities to fish,” Eckenrod said, “so that’s the purpose of this, to give kids an opportunity to wet a line here on the river where fishing is such a part of the heritage here in Manatee County.”
31st annual Jerry Hill tournament
Green Bridge, Palmetto
5 year olds: 1. Natalie Elmore, 10-inch puffer; 2. Westin Smith, 9 3/4” Sting Ray.
6 year olds: 1. Landon Ware, 12 5/8” snapper; 2. Mack Wood, 12 1/2” catfish; 3. Cruz Veguilla, 11 1/8” jack.
7 year olds: 1. (tie) Billy Pace, 12 1/2” snapper, and Brook Wallace, 12 1/2” sheephead; 2. Carter Kalb, 12 1/4” puffer; 3. Blake Steeps, 12” stingray.
8 year olds: 1. Jason Elmore, 11” stingray; 2. Trent Boldin, 5 1/2 spadefish.
9 year olds: 1. Jayden Dimperio, 14” catfish; 2. Johnny Abner, 13 1/4” redfish; 3. Calleb Heyen, 12 3/4 sheepshead.
10 year olds: 1. Cody Hartman, 12 1/4” snapper; 2. Jonathan Burns, 10” redfish; 3. Alessandra Rodriquez, 11” puffer.
11 year olds: 1. Roberto Ortiz, 15” catfish; 2. Connor Van Der Koy, 10” puffer; 3. Gracie Schwarz, 9 3/4” puffer.
12 year olds: 1. AJ Frye, 13 1/4” Redfish; 2. Jace Gutshall, 11 1/2” Puffer; 3. Gloria Paloscious, 10 1/2” Snapper
13 year olds: 1. Omar Garcia, 10 1/2” jack; 2. Emilio Pina, 7” puffer.
14 year olds: 1. Eddy Hicks, 14 1/2” whiting.
