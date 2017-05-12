Lakewood Ranch softball season ends with passed ball

It was the first time Logan Newton seemed to lose her grip on the strike zone on Friday.
With runners on the corners during the top of the 11th inning, the Lakewood Ranch pitcher’s offerings began to rise just a bit higher than the top of the strike zone. She pounded the top of the imaginary box over and over until the count ran to three balls and then she fired one more.
Newton’s fourth ball to Emily Longoria with two outs in the top of the 11th clipped Morgan Cummins’ glove behind the plate. Edmilly Molina dashed home from third. It was the only run the Raiders needed to upset the Mustangs and reach the Class 8A semifinals with a 1-0 road win.
“We had a lot of opportunities,” head coach Maggie Sharrer said. “We weren’t able to capitalize like they were in the 11th inning, the 11th hour.”
For 11 innings at Lakewood Ranch High School, the two teams battled in the Class 8A-Region 3 final. Each had their moments, but Plant City’s final moment was the only one to end with a run.
Newton pitched all 11 innings. She struck out 15 and walked three.
Plant City managed five hits, although two came during the final inning. With two outs, Molina looped a ball into left field, sending Mackenzie Meyer charging in. The outfielder laid out and the ball squirted beneath her glove. Molina trotted to second for a two-out double.
Beka Schulte came to the plate next for the Raiders. The catcher had already collected one hit against Lakewood Ranch (27-3) and with two outs, she whacked a soft line drive to the shortstop. Kinsey Goelz this time dived forward, but the umpire stationed at second base determined the Mississippi State signee trapped the ball between her glove and the ground.
One mistake was now enough for Plant City (22-2) to clinch its trip to Vero Beach for Friday’s 8A semifinal against Wellington.
“They had a couple fluke little hits and we didn’t,” Sharrer said. “That’s what it really came down to.”
The Mustangs expected a pitchers’ duel for their final hurdle before the state semifinals, and they got it.
Ashley Blessin’s precision allowed her to match Newton pitch for pitch. Blessin struck out 15. She also held the Mustangs to five hits. She walked eight, but five of those were quasi-intentional walks to Avery Goelz. But Blessin got out of Manatee County without allowing a run, and now Plant City is two wins away from a state title.
“We never ever looked past this game,” Sharrer said, “but it just wasn’t in our vision for it to go this way.”
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
