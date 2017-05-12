Marauders put up 20 runs in fifth straight win

Cole Tucker hit two home runs and drove in seven, as the Bradenton Marauders defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 20-2 on Friday for their fifth straight victory.
Tucker hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning off Anthony Ciavarella and then hit a solo homer in the eighth off Leobaldo Pina. Tucker also had a three-run double in Bradenton’s eight-run fourth inning and an RBI triple in the seventh.
Logan Hill homered and singled, driving home five runs and scoring twice the win.
Bradenton starter Logan Sendelbach (1-2) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ryan Helsley (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.
Bradenton took advantage of some erratic Palm Beach pitching, drawing a season-high 14 walks in its victory.
Darren Seferina tripled, doubled and singled for the Cardinals.
Up next
Who: Palm Beach (17-18) at Bradenton (23-13)
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Connor Jones (2-1, 3.66) vs. Gage Hinsz (1-2, 5.63)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
