May 12, 2017 10:05 PM

Marauders put up 20 runs in fifth straight win

Herald staff report

BRADENTON

Cole Tucker hit two home runs and drove in seven, as the Bradenton Marauders defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 20-2 on Friday for their fifth straight victory.

Tucker hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning off Anthony Ciavarella and then hit a solo homer in the eighth off Leobaldo Pina. Tucker also had a three-run double in Bradenton’s eight-run fourth inning and an RBI triple in the seventh.

Logan Hill homered and singled, driving home five runs and scoring twice the win.

Bradenton starter Logan Sendelbach (1-2) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ryan Helsley (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Bradenton took advantage of some erratic Palm Beach pitching, drawing a season-high 14 walks in its victory.

Darren Seferina tripled, doubled and singled for the Cardinals.

Up next

Who: Palm Beach (17-18) at Bradenton (23-13)

When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton

Starting pitchers: Connor Jones (2-1, 3.66) vs. Gage Hinsz (1-2, 5.63)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

