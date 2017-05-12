Beneath gala’s glitz, All-Courageous team illustrates somber need

N’Jhari Jackson was 5 years old when his Pajama Buddy Drab Bag idea was born.

N’Jhari was undergoing a procedure to remove polyps from his vocal chords. Right before the surgery, he was given a stuffed animal. But N’Jhari’s good friend, Bryce, was in the same hospital. So N’Jhari went to visit him.

“He was in isolation,” N’Jhari said. “So I couldn’t. His parents weren’t allowed in there. No one was allowed in there.”

Sensing how fearful Bryce was, N’Jhari paid it forward.

“I gave him my Clifford the Dog stuffed animal,” N’Jhari said.

Now, he gives out Pajama Buddy Drab Bags to sick kids in Tampa area hospitals, but the stuffed animals are stuffed with more than love and fluff. The organization behind him solicits donations. And while he originally expected to receive only simple items, donations sometimes include iPhones and other luxury items that are placed in the animals as well.

N’Jhari, who is 14, was one of several youngsters honored as members of the All-Courageous team at the annual Dick Vitale Gala on Friday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Sarasota. The event raises money for pediatric cancer research to benefit the Jimmy V Foundation.

Vitale, a Lakewood Ranch resident and ESPN basketball analyst, set out to raise $3 million for this year’s event.

Vitale said they’d raise more than $3 million if the gala’s nine auction items, which ranged from a Notre Dame football weekend for four to a Kentucky Derby package and Masters first-round experience for two and more, were sold.

But on a night that combined laughter and a serious, somber tone, one aspect saw Vitale’s passion ring loudly.

“Only four cents for every dollar that is raised for cancer goes to pediatrics,” Vitale said. “That is an absolute crime.”

That aspect also struck a chord with Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly, who was one of the gala’s honorees.

“It’s moving to see the kids in terms of what they have to go through,” Kelly said. “... And to know that only four cents of every dollar goes to pediatric cancer.”

Kelly has done his own work toward battling cancer after his wife, Paqui, beat the disease twice.

“The second time, there’s a lot more of a sense of gloom and doom,” Kelly said.

While coaching the University of Cincinnati’s football team in 2008, Kelly and his wife started the Kelly Cares Foundation, which has raised $3.5 million since its inception.

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, who began an endowment after his mother, Norma, died of colon cancer, also was an honoree.

ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman rounded out the honorees, though he was absent after his wife was killed in a car accident this week. The event also saw Kevin Negandhi serve as emcee less than a year after longtime emcee John Saunders passed away. The loss of life added a somber tone to the event, but it also gave hope to finding a cure against a deadly disease with the highlighting of Vitale’s All-Courageous team.

Jackson was one of those members for what he has done and gone through.

He made it through that surgery to remove polyps from his throat when he was 5. Then he battled through an autoimmune disease that caused a large tumor in his left arm. Jackson went through more surgeries and a bone marrow transplant.

“I’m just blessed to be here today,” Jackson said.

The Paideia School of Tampa Bay student-athlete plays football and swims at a junior Olympic level. Three years ago, Jackson said a doctor told him he would never do those things, let alone walk again.

“He told me to stop dreaming,” Jackson said. “That stuck with me. I couldn’t just do that, couldn’t let it go. I had to keep fighting.”

And just like Vitale and the honored guests that participated Friday, helping others is a daily activity for Jackson.

“I don’t see it as work. I just see it as doing the right thing,” Jackson said.