Hill powers Marauders past Palm Beach in FSL

Logan Hill had three hits and scored two runs, and Nick Kingham tossed five scoreless innings as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-1 at LECOM Park on Thursday in Florida State League action.
Kingham (1-0) picked up the win in his season debut after he allowed one hit and didn’t allow any runs.
Bradenton started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Casey Hughston advanced to second on a walk by John Bormann, went to third on a groundout, and then scored on a wild pitch.
Bradenton added three runs in the third on Hill’s double, Mitchell Tolman’s double and Hughston’s triple.
The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Darren Seferina hit an RBI single, bringing home Shane Billings.
The Marauders tacked on another run in the eighth on Bormann’s sacrifice fly.
Derian Gonzalez (0-5) went three innings, allowing four runs and five hits. He also struck out three and walked four. Seth McGarry pitched two scoreless innings for his third save of the season.
Up next
Who: Palm Beach (17-17) at Bradenton (22-13)
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Ryan Helsley (2-1, 3.86) vs. Logan Sendelbach (0-2, 6.16)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
