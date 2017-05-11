A ‘devastated’ Vitale says gala will honor ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman

Longtime ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman, who was scheduled to be one of the three headline honorees at the annual Dick Vitale Gala to benefit pediatric cancer research for the Jimmy V Foundation on Friday in Sarasota, lost his wife in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon.
The AP reported that Katherine Ann Berman, 67, of Chesire, Conn., was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbury. The other victim was identified by police as Edward Bertulis, 87, of Waterbury.
Vitale learned about the accident late Tuesday.
“I’m devastated over Chris, just heartbreaking, just breaks my heart,” Vitale told the Herald.
On Wednesday, Vitale was in Miami to give a motivational speech.
“You’ve got to make the most out of today, because nobody promises you tomorrow,” Vitale said. “You’re here in a world, where you just never ever know.”
Vitale said he texted Berman, who turned 62 on Wednesday, to offer his prayers and did not mention Friday’s gala.
Vitale said there is a plan for Berman’s absence.
“We are going to honor Chris,” Vitale said. “We’re going to do a tribute to him and his career.”
A video presentation produced by ESPN that chronicles Berman’s career will be shown. In addition, ESPN sportscaster Chris Fowler and former network president George Bodenheimer are scheduled to speak about Berman prior to the video presentation. That falls in line with the gala’s scheduled program, which will have West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins and Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly as other honored guests.
“The last time I spoke to Chris, he was so excited about coming to the gala,” Vitale said. “And he was telling me how much he really can’t wait for the whole thing.”
The AP reported Kathy Berman’s car struck the rear of Bertulis’ SUV as they traveled in the same direction on a two-lane road, and both veered off the road, according to the police account of the crash.
Berman’s Lexus went down an embankment and overturned in a small body of water, while Bertulis’ Ford Escape struck a utility pole and landed on its roof in the street, the AP reported.
Berman was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bertulis was pronounced dead at a hospital. The AP reported Berman was wearing a seat belt, but Bertulis was not.
“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour.”
Berman started working at ESPN in October 1979, a month after its founding. He stepped down as host of “NFL Sunday Countdown” in January after 31 seasons. The Bermans have been married for more than 33 years and have two adult children, Meredith and Doug.
The Washington Post reported New York police informed Chris Berman of his wife’s passing on Tuesday at Citi Field, where he was watching the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets.
“This is a difficult time for both families,” Nancy Bertulis said on behalf of her siblings in a statement to the Washington Post. “We would appreciate our privacy as we grieve our loss. My father was healthy and happy and drove the speed limit. He was coming from the cemetery, where he went every day to visit my mother. He had five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.”
