Marauders complete sweep in Jupiter

Christian Kelley hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 5-1 win over the host Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday. With the victory, the Marauders swept the three-game series.
The single by Kelley, part of a three-run inning, gave the Marauders a 1-0 lead before Logan Hill hit a two-run double later in the inning.
The Marauders tacked on runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jordan George drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Cole Tucker, while Logan Ratledge scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Jess Amedee (3-0) got the win in relief while Jupiter starter Ben Holmes (0-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Bradenton took advantage of some erratic Jupiter pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in the victory.
With the win, Bradenton improved to 4-2 against Jupiter this season.
Up next
Who: Palm Beach (17-16) at Bradenton (21-13)
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Derian Gonzalez (0-4, 6.33) vs. Nick Kingham (season debut)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
