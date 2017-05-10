Sports

May 10, 2017 10:32 PM

Marauders complete sweep in Jupiter

Herald staff report

Christian Kelley hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 5-1 win over the host Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday. With the victory, the Marauders swept the three-game series.

The single by Kelley, part of a three-run inning, gave the Marauders a 1-0 lead before Logan Hill hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Marauders tacked on runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jordan George drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Cole Tucker, while Logan Ratledge scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Jess Amedee (3-0) got the win in relief while Jupiter starter Ben Holmes (0-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Bradenton took advantage of some erratic Jupiter pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in the victory.

With the win, Bradenton improved to 4-2 against Jupiter this season.

Up next

Who: Palm Beach (17-16) at Bradenton (21-13)

When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton

Starting pitchers: Derian Gonzalez (0-4, 6.33) vs. Nick Kingham (season debut)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

