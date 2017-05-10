Bradenton’s Sean Kelly advances to U.S. Open sectional qualifier

Saint Stephen’s and University of South Carolina alumnus Sean Kelly progressed from local qualifying for the U.S. Open this week. Kelly carded a 70 at the Country Club of Winter Haven on Monday to secure one of four berths awarded into next month’s sectional qualifier.
Kelly chose to play his qualifier in Winter Haven instead of competing in the one held Monday at Sarasota’s TPC Prestancia.
The decision worked. Kelly has 36 holes of golf on Monday, June 5, to determine if he’ll snag a berth into June’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wis.
Walters comes up short at Sarasota City
Parrish’s Phil Walters fell from the lead at the 2017 Sarasota City Men’s Championship this past weekend at Bobby Jones Golf Club.
Playing the British Course, Walters posted consecutive 69s to grab the 36-hole lead. But his bid for a third title in five years — and fourth overall — in the tournament fell when he carded a 73 and 75 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.
Sarasota’s K.C. Fox won his first career Sarasota City championship with a 6-under-par 282. He defeated Bradley Knight by one shot. Walters and Ray Wenck finished four shots behind Fox.
Junior update
Bradenton’s SiQin Yu tied for second with Seminole’s Alyssa Lamoureux in the girls division of the Sergio Garcia Foundation Junior Championship, which is an American Junior Golf Association event, last weekend at ChampionsGate Golf Club’s International Course. Yu’s second-round 73 gave her a 36-hole total of 150. Heathrow’s Jenny Kim posted two 74s for a two-shot victory.
UPCC donates to Adaptive Golf Association
The University Park Country Club’s Nine-hole Ladies Golf Association recently made a $10,000 donation to the Adaptive Golf Association. The check was presented Thursday, May 4, for use in AGA golf classes/lessons for students of all ages. Adaptive Golf holds weekly classes at Sarasota’s Tatum Ridge Golf Club and is a non-profit, volunteer-based group that teaches players of all levels. Visit http://adaptivegolf.org/adaptive-golf-programs/sarasota-fl-david-windsor/ for more information.
Membership director can play, too
Concession Golf Club membership director Alan Pope can play a bit of golf, and he showcased his skill in partnering with Glen Przybylski to tie for fourth place in the recent Florida State Golf Association’s Two-Man Shootout at Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers. Pope and Przybylski fired a 54-hole score of 206 after a 66 in the second round. Shane Reynolds and Luke Farmer, a pair of high school students in the Fort Myers area, earned a one-shot victory on the strength of a second-round 63. They finished with a 16-under-par 200 total.
Hole-in-one
On May 8 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, Walt Carlin aced the 155-yard 17th hole with a 6-iron. Witnessed by Pam Carlin.
