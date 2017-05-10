Saint Stephen’s QB Fred Billy works with former NFL player as college recruiting intensifies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Southeast baseball season ends in region quarterfinals Pause 0:30 Lakewood Ranch High softball advances to region final 0:35 Shirtless man steals police SUV 1:19 Red light cameras may return to Bradenton 1:57 Who said foster children have to be sad? 1:47 Diverging diamond interchange at University Parkway nears completion 0:18 Firefighter captures close-up view of wildfire raging in Georgia 1:47 Big Frog of Bradenton opens custom T-shirt design 2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case 0:46 In Tampa, bystanders help cops take down suspect Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Falcons won the 2016 Sunshine State Athletic Conference title and are preparing for their spring game this Saturday. Billy spent the offseason working with former NFL player Pat Carter in Texas to improve his own game. The rising senior is getting looks from several college programs. Jason Dill Bradenton Herald