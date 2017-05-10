Tolman’s single lifts Bradenton past Jupiter in FSL play

Mitchell Tolman hit a run-scoring single during a two-run fifth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 3-1 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads in Florida State League action in Jupiter on Tuesday.
The single by Tolman broke a scoreless tie. Logan Hill scored the second run as a runner was picked off later in the inning.
Bradenton added a run in the sixth on a single by Will Craig, before the Hammerheads broke up the shutout bid when Stone Garrett scored on a forceout. Garrett struck out with the bases loaded to end the seventh inning, the last big threat by Jupiter.
Bradenton right-hander Pedro Vasquez (3-2) allowed one run on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Jake Brentz, the third Bradenton pitcher, retired the side in order for his second save of the season.
Six Marauders had a hit; Christian Kelley’s double was the only Bradenton extra-base hit.
Scott Squier (1-5) took the loss for Jupiter, giving up three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (20-13) at Jupiter (13-20)
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter
Starting pitchers: Mitch Keller (3-1, 2.88) vs. Ben Holmes (0-3, 4.21)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
