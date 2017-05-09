Lakewood Ranch continues ‘Zero to Vero’ quest with region semifinal victory

For the last two seasons, Lakewood Ranch High’s quest for a softball state championship came up woefully short.
So the 2017 season merited a change right from the outset for the Mustangs’ talent-laden team.
They adopted the hashtag, “#Z2V,” for their social media postings.
“It’s our, ‘Zero to Vero,’ so the beginning of the year to Vero Beach where the state championship is,” catcher Morgan Cummins said.
It’s the driving force throughout this accolade-rich season, which saw the Mustangs (27-2) pile up tons of victories against a difficult schedule and garner state and national rankings.
The latest step in their quest to reach Vero Beach’s Historic Dodgertown, site of the state softball final four, came Tuesday when the Mustangs pounded visiting Tarpon Springs East Lake, 10-0, in a mercy-rule shortened Class 8A-Region 2 semifinal victory that was stopped in the fifth inning.
The idea for the goal-oriented social media hashtag came from assistant coach T.J. Goelz, who highlighted a line from author Stephen R. Covey’s book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
It’s our, ‘Zero to Vero,’ so the beginning of the year to Vero Beach where the state championship is.
Lakewood Ranch High catcher Morgan Cummins, who had two doubles in Tuesday’s win
“You have to start with an end in mind,” head coach Maggie Sharrer said.
So the appropriate move was to begin the season exactly where the Mustangs want to end it: a practice in Vero Beach on Jan. 25.
“We wanted to bring them there, so they could feel it,” Sharrer said. “They could be under the lights just like we would be in a state championship game, and to experience that. And to say, ‘Hey, this is what we want in the end.’ ”
Added Goelz: “Our first practice and our last practice, our last time we play together, should be in Vero Beach. The energy that night, I mean they got it. This is what we are playing for.”
That first practice paved the way for Lakewood Ranch’s players to continue their season past where they ended it in 2016.
Our first practice and our last practice, our last time we play together, should be in Vero Beach.
Lakewood Ranch assistant coach T.J. Goelz
The Mustangs were knocked out of the playoffs in the regional semifinal last spring.
This time, they cruised with an eight-run third inning that saw 11 batters hit against two East Lake pitchers.
Cummins began the offensive surge with a leadoff single and later capped it with a two-run double. She finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.
Denali Schappacher (2-for-3, run), Avery Goelz (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Kinsey Goelz (2-for-2, double, run) also produced multi-hit games.
Meanwhile, pitcher Logan Newton was sharp with five strikeouts over five scoreless innings. She gave up three hits — all bloopers — and worked around a first-inning jam with two consecutive strikeouts.
Cummins also helped with a second-inning pickoff. She and Newton made bullet throws on back-to-back bunts in the third inning as East Lake attempted to jump start its anemic offense.
“It definitely pumped us up,” Cummins said. “We’ve had a couple of those this year, where the calls haven’t necessarily gone our way. So for something like that to happen and we get the call, that really pumped us up.”
Now the Mustangs turn their attention to Friday’s region final, when they will host Plant City at 7 p.m. The winner heads to Vero Beach for the 8A state final four on May 19.
“We’re taking it game by game, absolutely,” Cummins said. “But we are so excited to make it to this regional final and have it home. We are pumped.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments