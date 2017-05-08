Marauders rally to beat Hammerheads, 3-1

Will Craig’s solo homer sparked a late-inning rally as the Bradenton Marauders opened a series Monday night in Jupiter with a 3-1 victory over the Hammerheads.
Craig’s blast tied the game at 1 in the seventh, and Mitchell Tolman gave the Marauders the lead later in the inning with a sacrifice fly. They added an insurance run in the eighth when Cole Tucker tripled and was driving home on another sacrifice fly, this time by Ke’Bryan Hayes.
Marauders pitcher Dario Agrazal matched his career high with seven strikeouts in six innings to pick up his third victory of the season. Reliever Brett Helton struck out five batters in two innings, and Daniel Zamora added two more in the ninth to earn the save. In all, Marauders pitchers had 14 strikeouts in the game.
Former Pirates All-Star and Marauders pitcher Jeff Locke tossed four scoreless innings for the Hammerheads, who outhit the Marauders 8-7 but left eight men on base.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (19-13) at Jupiter (13-19)
When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Roger Dean Stadium, Jupiter
Starting pitchers: Pedro Vazquez (2-2, 2.64) vs. Scott Squier (1-4, 5.97)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com.
