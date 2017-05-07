Wild pitch lifts Marauders past Dunedin in FSL play

Christian Kelley scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Dunedin Blue Jays 3-2 in Florida State League play on Saturday at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
Kelley opened the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice by Casey Hughston and to third on a wild pitch.
The Blue Jays tied the game at 2 in the top of the seventh when Connor Panas hit a two-run double.
Bradenton had taken a 2-0 lead with single runs in the second and third. Back-to-back singles by Logan Hill and Jordan George put runners at the corners, and Kelley’s infield grounder scored Hill in the second. In the third, Cole Tucker doubled, stole his 23rd base of the season and scored on Hill’s sacrifice fly. Kelley and George each finished with two of Bradenton’s eight hits.
Bradenton starter Taylor Hearn went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He also struck out eight and walked two. Yunior Montero (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Adonys Cardona (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Up next
Who: Dunedin (16-14) at Bradenton (18-12)
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Ryan Borucki (0-1, 5.48) vs. TBD
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
