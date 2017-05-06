USA women’s hockey team will train for Games in Wesley Chapel

USA Hockey announced Friday that the women’s national team will train in Wesley Chapel in the run up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Starting in September, the team will move its headquarters and begin workouts at Florida Hospital Center Ice, which is a new hockey facility in the northern suburb of Tampa.
The governing body indicated the national team would schedule some appearances across the Tampa Bay area during its stay in Florida.
Earlier in the day, USA Hockey introduced the 23 players named to the 2017-18 national team during a televised media event at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
The naming of the team capped the National Team Selection Camp that took place at Center Ice facility. The newly named team is expected to train in the Tampa area through Tuesday, May 9.
With the Janauary opening of Center Ice, Wesley Chapel is home to the largest ice rink in the state and the southeast. The facility is located approximately a mile north of the I-275 and I-75 northern merge.
