Kelley and Keller pace Marauders past Dunedin

Christian Kelley hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Mitch Keller struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Dunedin Blue Jays 4-0 on Friday.
Keller (3-1) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.s
In the bottom of the second, Bradenton grabbed the lead on an error that scored Kelley. The Marauders added two runs in the fourth and a run in the eighth. In the fourth, Kelley hit a two-run home run before he singled to score Ke’Bryan Hayes in the eighth.
Angel Perdomo (2-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked four. Jake Brentz pitched two scoreless innings for his first save of the season.
The Blue Jays were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Marauders’ staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
Up next
Who: Dunedin (16-13) at Bradenton (17-12)
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: T.J. Zeuch (2-1, 2.05) vs. TBD
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
