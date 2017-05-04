Thunder, Falcons fall in district baseball semifinals

The area’s two private schools left in the field lost in the Class 3A-District 5 semifinals at Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday.
The tournament hosts lost to Indian Rocks Christian, 9-4, after squandering a 4-0 lead after 3 1/2 innings.
Max Munroe started and pitched 3 1/3 for the Thunder. He allowed five hits, three walks and four runs (three earned). Three relievers were unable to stop the bleeding: Indian Rocks Christian scored four runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Najee Rhodes led ODA with two home runs, a two-run shot in the first and a solo homer in the third. In the third, Hunter Bogumil followed Rhodes’ homer with a double and scored on Berry Holland RBI single. Bogumil had two hits; the Thunder (19-6-2) finished with five overall.
Saint Stephen’s fell 11-0 to Northside Christian in a game shortened to five innings.
