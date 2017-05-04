Hill starts Bradenton Marauders’ march past St. Lucie in FSL

Logan Hill hit a three-run home run in the first inning and the Bradenton Marauders jumped all over St. Lucie starter Andrew Church in a 9-4 victory in Florida State League play at LECOM Park on Thursday.
Though the homer (his seventh) was Hill’s lone hit on the night, he had plenty of help. Kevin Krause hit a two-run homer in the second inning, part of his three RBI night. Cole Tucker had three hits, and Mitchell Tolman contributed two hits and four runs.
Church (1-3) was chased after the Marauders added two more runs in the third on Casey Hughston’s two-run single. That gave Bradenton a 7-3 lead, more than enough for Marauders starter Pedro Vasquez (2-2) to nurse through five innings for the win. He allowed three runs and seven hits, but three relievers combined to allow only two more hits.
The night was not without setbacks. Reliever Daniel Zamora left after one-third of an inning in the eighth with an apparent injury. No additional details were available.
With the win, Bradenton improved to 6-1 against St. Lucie this season.
Up next
Who: Dunedin (16-12) at Bradenton (16-12)
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: TBD vs. Mitch Keller (2-1, 3.62)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
