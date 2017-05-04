Salty gives Manatee County couple a chance at Churchill Downs hardware

Anne Prince credits karma for her and her husband’s trip to Louisville, Ky., for Kentucky Derby weekend.
Salty, a 3-year-old thoroughbred filly they co-own, could have been running for someone else in Friday’s Kentucky Oaks. Instead, the Princes decided to be as honest as possible during the sales period when Salty was a yearling.
“This is all happenstance that we ended up with the horse,” Prince said Thursday, shortly after she touched down in Kentucky on the eve of her horse’s race. “We didn’t feel she should go through the public auction because she might have had a little something (slowness to mature) we didn’t feel we could stand behind.”
Back then, Salty wasn’t guaranteed a racing future, and the thoroughbred didn’t run at all as a 2-year-old.
It turns out, she was just a late bloomer. As a 3-year-old, Salty has become one of the best fillies on the Grade I stakes race circuit. Salty opened 2017 with a second-place finish at Gulfstream Park in February. Salty won in Hallandale Beach in March and won the Gulfstream Oaks in April. In Kentucky, she’ll have a chance for her most notable win yet.
The morning line for today’s race has Salty at 6-1. Paradise Woods is the favorite, at 5-2, among the 14 entries. Miss Sky Warrior is second at 9-2.
This is only the second time the Princes have made the trip to Churchill Downs to watch one of their horses. Although Anne Prince has been in horse racing her entire life — her degree is in equestrian science — Prince Farms typically breeds horses to sell as yearlings. The couples’ thoroughbreds are raised in Lexington, Ky., and Palmetto.
“The only ones that actually make it to the racetrack with our names still on it are the ones that for some reason or another if they were injured during the sale period or weren’t quite prepared enough,” Prince said. “She was a bit slower to mature.”
In 2008, that philosophy led them to the Kentucky Derby with Visionaire, a 25-1 longshot who finished 12th among 20 entries. Almost a decade later, the Princes are back for the second time with their best chance to return to Manatee County with a trophy from the first jewel of the Triple Crown for fillies.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Kentucky Oaks
What: 140th running, Grade I stakes race, first jewel of Triple Crown for fillies
When: Friday, 6:12 p.m.
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
Purse: $1 million
TV: NBC Sports Network
Kentucky Derby
What: 143rd running, Grade I stakes race, first jewel of Triple Crown
When: Saturday, 6:34 p.m.
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
Purse: $2 million
TV: NBC
