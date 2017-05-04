Braden River’s Deshaun Fenwick makes sudden commitment to South Carolina

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Braden River's Deshaun Fenwick discusses commitment to South Carolina Pause 1:51 A guide to Lakewood Ranch track and field's top state contenders 1:24 Carlos Beruff speaks during Aqua by the Bay hearing 0:52 Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fail to help 2:11 Dad customizes kids' cars to the Mad Max 0:41 Protesters gather to rally against proposed Aqua by the Bay 2:32 United Airlines CEO apologizes again at hearing on customer service concerns 1:01 A Star Wars Day message from NASA 1:35 Aqua by the Bay goes before Manatee County Commission 1:04 Sore subject: Faith Hill booed for mentioning NFL Draft at St. Louis concert Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The first-team All-Area selection is the first Manatee County player in the Class of 2018 to commit. David Wilson Bradenton Herald