Bayshore’s Morrissey signs with Saint Francis women’s golf program

For a golfer who has lived her entire life in Parrish, Theresa Morrissey knows choosing to play collegiately in the mountains of Pennsylvania will present two challenges: hilly courses and winter weather.
The first excites her. The second — not so much.
Yet the Bayshore High School senior embraced both enthusiastically after signing a national letter of intent for women’s golf with Division I Saint Francis on Thursday in an early-morning ceremony in the school’s main office.
“Arnold Palmer grew up and lived in Latrobe (Pa.), which is not that far away (from Saint Francis),” Morrissey said. “He was always my favorite golfer, so it if was good enough for Arnie, it’s good enough for me.”
Saint Francis is a private, Catholic liberal arts university with approximately 2,300 students in Loretto, a community about 15 miles west of Altoona. The Red Flash compete in the Northeast Conference in golf. The team is coming off a sixth-place finish in the conference tournament two weeks ago in Daytona Beach under the guidance of an interim coach.
However, the squad is very young. This season’s 10-woman roster had three freshmen and four sophomores.
The coaching uncertainty did not dissuade Morrissey.
“They guaranteed my scholarship (for the cost of tuition), so that definitely helped overcome any concerns about the coaching situation,” she said. “And the players are going to get a chance to interview all of the coaching candidates and have a voice in the hiring process.”
I wouldn’t have had any of these doors open for me without coach (Jean P.) Gordon.
Theresa Morrissey, Bayshore High School senior
Also weighing in the decision: Morrissey’s father, Timothy, is from suburban Pittsburgh and she has an uncle and several cousins who still live in that area, about two hours away from Saint Francis, to help deal with bouts of homesickness.
She chose Saint Francis over Southern New Hampshire, Western Carolina and Quincy (Ill.), which is the where Morrissey’s mother, Suzanne, grew up.
“It was a beautiful campus in a small town with a nine-hole Donald Ross course on campus,” Morrissey said of Saint Francis. “I got along well with all the girls on the team, and they have a nice indoor facility, which was important to me because I’ve always played year-round. It’s where I felt I fit best.
“But I wouldn’t have had any of these doors open for me without coach (Jean P.) Gordon,” Morrissey said. “I had only sent stuff to Florida schools and didn’t get any replies. Once coach Gordon came in, he really went out of his way to get me noticed. I didn’t ask him to do it, but he did. I am very grateful for him.”
Gordon said they sent out material touting Morrissey’s athletic, academic and personal accomplishments and attributes.
The Saint Francis golf team traditionally travels to Florida for tournaments during spring break, and the NEC tournament has been held in Daytona Beach since 2011.
“We sent out a resume packet to more than 80 schools in the Northeast and Midwest, and we heard back from a lot folks,” Gordon said. “That eventually turned into about six offers.”
Morrissey held the No. 1 position all four of her high school years. She qualified for the regional tournament all four seasons, and earned all-area mention from the Bradenton Herald after her first three seasons.
Though she went undefeated as a senior during regular-season match play, her best results came outside high school. In 2016, she was the Misty Creek Junior Champion on the Premier Junior Tour as well as the Bent Tree champion and the Tatum Ridge champion on the Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association. She also tied for sixth place in the USGA Girls Junior qualifier last year.
She carried a 37.8 stroke average for 9 holes during her senior season and a 2.4 USGA handicap over much of the past season.
During her junior season, she led Lakewood Ranch to district and regional championships along with a seventh-place finish in the state tournament. She finished fifth in the regional tournament as an individual and sixth in the Donald Ross Invitational. That event was not held in 2016.
