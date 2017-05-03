Newton dominates as Lakewood Ranch softball advances

Logan Newton carried a no-hitter through five innings and host Lakewood Ranch High School made four early runs stand up to beat Clearwater Countryside in the Class 4A-Region 2 softball quarterfinals on Wednesday.
With the victory, the Mustangs advance to Tuesday’s semifinals at home against East Lake.
Newton dominated until Tiana Thomas beat out an infield single in the sixth, a line drive to second that was knocked down but not snared.
“She had great command of all her pitches,” Lakewood Ranch coach Maggie Sharrer said. “Logan was getting ahead of most every batter, and when you can do that you can do some good things.”
According to Sharrer, nothing was even close to a hit prior to the fifth.
After Thomas’ hit, the Lakewood Ranch defense suffered a lapse. With runners on first and second, Countryside dropped a bunt. Before the play was over, the Mustangs committed two errors, two runs scored, the batter was on third with one out and the heart of the lineup due up.
Newton shook off the sequence, striking out the next two batters to end the threat. She recorded all three outs in the seventh via strikeout, although she did hit her second batter in the inning, to cap the victory.
Newton (14-1) struck out 13, allowed one hit and two hit by pitch.
The Mustangs gave her all the offense she needed in the first three innings.
In the first, Denali Schappacher led off with a bunt single. Avery Goelz followed with a fly ball to the fence in left that fell for a double and she advanced to third on the throw home. Goelz scored on a third strike wild pitch for a 2-0 lead. In the third, Mackenzie Meyer singled to center and trotted home on Morgan Cummins’ home run.
Cummins finished 1 for 3. Goelz was the only Mustang player with two hits off Countryside starter Jordan Lewis, who allowed six hits and no walks.
“We weren’t making the adjustments at the plate we needed to,” Sharrer said. “She threw a lot of first-pitch strikes, and the girls tried to sit on that but were coming up short. I have no concerns about hitting right now. We just have to play our game and not get too wrapped up in everything else going on, just slow things down and play they way we can.”
Boys basketball: Cardinal Mooney announced the hiring of Mike Urban as its new varsity boys basketball coach.
“We are really excited for Mike to join our staff,” athletic director Bill Donivan said. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and kknowledge.”
Urban brings more than 30 years of coaching experience, including 18 years as a head coach in Indiana, to the program. He is a former athletic director, assistant principal and teacher.
He replaces Stefan Gates, who stepped down in March to concentrate on his newly appointed position as assistant principal at the scchool. Gates served as the varsity boys coach for 11 seasons. Urban served as Gates’ assistant this past season.
“I have confidence in coach Mike and I know our players respond well to his style of coaching,” Gates said. “His passion for this sport and experience are what made him the perfect fit.”
Urban will being his new role immediately, overseeing the upcoming summer camp program and offseason workouts.
“I look forward to continuing to build the boys basketball program here at Cardinal Mooney,” Urban said in a press release from the school.
Comments