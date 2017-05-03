Braden River softball uses big first inning to rout Sunlake in region quarterfinal

Melissa Dowling hadn’t planned to dig into her bullpen Wednesday at Braden River High School, but plans changed quickly when Braden River’s lopsided edge started shrinking away.
Ali Yawn has been the Pirates’ unquestioned ace and for four batters during the Class 7A-Region 3 quarterfinals, she was at her best. Two strikeouts and an infield single quickly brought Braden River to bat for the bottom of the first inning against Land O’ Lakes Sunlake.
But then she sat and waited. Seven of the Pirates’ first eight hitters reached base safely, and then Yawn, the No. 9 hitter, got on with the help of an error to extend the inning even more. Eleven batters came to the plate to give the Pirates a seven-run lead, only now their starting pitcher was out of her rhythm.
“It was a long time,” said Dowling, Braden River’s head coach. “From then on, she was just off a little bit.”
Sunlake did its damage across the next two innings, scoring three times before Dowling turned to the bullpen at the start of the fourth inning. Maddie Lindsley tossed four shutout innings of relief to close an 11-3 win in the opening round of the region playoffs.
5-3The final score of Braden River’s meeting with Tampa Mitchell during the Class 7A-Region 3 quarterfinals a year ago. The Pirates won on their way to the Class 7A semifinals.
Braden River (23-5) will travel to Tampa on Tuesday for a region semifinal matchup with Mitchell. The Pirates knocked off the Mustangs in the region quarterfinals a year ago on their way to the Class 7A semifinals. If Braden River’s offense keeps it up, the Pirates could be destined for another run deep into May.
First, though, the Pirates had to survive a counterpunch from the Seahawks. Sunlake (18-7) had gifted most of the seven-run first inning to Braden River with three errors, and the Seahawks returned to the plate ready to swing against Yawn. Sunlake smacked four hits off Yawn for two runs in the top of the second and connected for two more hits and another run in the third. Lindsley studied the Seahawks’ approach from the bench and had a counter ready.
“I saw where the blue was calling it, so I knew from there,” Lindsley said, “and then I also saw where they were hitting and what pitches they weren’t going for.”
The Seahawks collected one more hit the rest of the way, while Lindsley racked up three strikeouts and her teammates stretched the lead behind her. Second baseman Myah Moy collected two hits, drove in two runs and scored another from the leadoff spot, and sister Jade Moy scored twice and drove in a run.
I also saw where they were hitting and what pitches they weren’t going for.
Maddie Lindsley, Braden River relief pitcher
The bottom of the order, though, provided the bulk of of the Pirates’ offense. No. 7 hitter Sarah Crawford drove in two runs and scored another. No. 8 hitter Brooke Farrow scored twice and drove in two runs. Even Yawn, the No. 9 hitter, connected for three hits, an RBI and scored a run despite her struggles on the mound.
It was far from the best game Braden River could have played and still the Pirates were able to open the postseason with a lopsided win.
“They hit the tar out of the ball tonight,” Dowling said. “We just kept seeing the ball.”
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Regional schedule
THURSDAY
Class 5A-Region 3
Quarterfinal
Sarasota Booker at Arcadia DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Class 8A-Region 2
Semifinal
East Lake at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Class 7A-Region 3
Semifinal
Braden River at Tampa Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Class 5A-Region 3
Semifinal
Bayshore vs. Booker/DeSoto County winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Comments