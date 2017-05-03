Mazeika powers St. Lucie past Marauders

Patrick Mazeika hit a two-run homer in the third, fell a triple shy of the cycle and drove in three runs to power the St. Lucie Mets past Bradenton, 6-3, in Florida State League play on Wednesday at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
The loss snaps the Marauders’ three-game winning streak.
Mazeika’s first-inning double gave St. Lucie a 1-0 lead. His homer extended the lead to 3-0. And his eighth-inning single loaded the bases, setting the stage for Jhoan Urena’s three-run double that built a 6-0 lead.
Bradenton rallied with two in the bottom of the eighth on Logan Hill’s double and one in the ninth on John Bormann’s RBI double.
St. Lucie starter Joe Shaw (1-3) scattered four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings.
Bradenton starter Dario Agrazal (2-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and nine hits. He struck out two and walked one.
Cole Tucker, Casey Hughston and Bormann each hit doubles for Bradenton.
Despite the loss, Bradenton is 5-1 against St. Lucie this season.
Up next
Who: St. Lucie (11-16) at Bradenton (15-12)
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: TBD vs. Pedro Vasquez (1-2, 2.10)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
