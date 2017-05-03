Phil Walters halfway to the Sarasota City Men’s Amateur title

Manatee County’s Phil Walters is off to a good start at the Sarasota City Men’s Amateur Championship.
Playing Bobby Jones Golf Club’s British Course, Walters produced back-to-back 69s to lead the 72-hole tournament at the halfway point. Walters’ 6-under-par 138 total leads Bradley Knight by one shot after last weekend’s first two rounds.
Golfers return to Bobby Jones this weekend to complete the tournament. Including the championship flight, there are five flights competing.
Junior golf update
Bradenton’s Massimo Mbetse tied for second place in the boys 16-18 division of the Florida State Golf Association’s Florida Junior Tour at Estero’s Old Corkscrew Golf Club this past weekend. Mbetse fired a 78-77—155 to share runner-up honors with Heathrow’s Alex Hu. The duo were three shots behind Port St. Lucie’s Fred Biondi, who closed with a 75 in Sunday’s final round for the victory.
U.S. Open local qualifier looms
The U.S. Open local qualifier takes place this Monday at Sarasota’s TPC Prestancia. Several Manatee County golfers will vie for a berth into the sectional qualifier at TPC’s Stadium course. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. off Nos. 1 and 10. The TPC venue is one of 16 local qualifiers throughout Florida. The lone sectional qualifier in Florida takes place June 5 at Tequesta’s Jupiter Hills Club.
Supporting veterans on the golf course
The inaugural Gardeners Out East Garden Club charity golf tournament to honor veterans is set for Saturday at Lakewood Ranch’s Esplanade Golf and Country Club. The shotgun scramble golf tournament begins at 1 p.m. In addition, the Blue Star Memorial will be dedicated at the Lakewood Ranch Town Hall during Memorial Day events on May 28. The cost for the tournament is $100, which includes greens fees, cart, lunch, post-tourney beverage and the awards presentation. Visit www.gardenersouteast.com/charity-golf-tournament.html for more information.
Holes-in-one
On April 8 at University Park Country Club, Ulrike Hagemann aced the 98-yard fifth hole with an 8-iron. Witnessed by Joseph Pickett.
On April 19 at Peridia Golf and Country Club, James Brackney aced the 154-yard 14th hole with a 5-wood. Witnessed by Dave Spencer.
On April 25 at Tara Golf and Country Club, Donald Lohnes aced the 150-yard fourth hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Pam Lohnes, Charlie Joseph and Denise Joseph.
On April 28 at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Kings Dunes course, Jim Lawson aced the 134-yard seventh hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Dave Smith, Jack Lehnerd and Gerry Lombardo.
On April 28 at Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Peter Lansing aced the 124-yard fifth hole with a 9-iron. Witnesses were Tom Olson and Karl Untch.
