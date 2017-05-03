Sarasota Crew wins another state crew title

For the seventh consecutive year, Sarasota Crew hoisted the most prominent trophy at the Florida Scholastic Rowing Association Sweep Championships.
The Sarasota club finished as the top point scorer in the boys, girls and overall competitions Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park, giving them the overall title at the Florida Scholastic Rowing Association state championship event for the seventh straight season.
The club, which had 20 boats on the water in Sarasota on Saturday and Sunday, won nine events, including a sweep of the top two spots in the girls fourth varsity eight with cox. Sarasota’s dominance came in the eight-with-cox events with victories in boys first varsity, girls first varsity, boys second varsity, boys first freshman, girls first freshman, girls second freshman, boys third varsity, boys fourth varsity and the sweep in girls fourth varsity.
The fleet of 20 boats was the largest by a single club at Benderson Park, which is not the Sarasota Crew’s home facility. They operate out of a facility in Osprey.
The rest of the region’s rowers spent the weekend competing with Manatee County Youth Rowing, a club based out of Palmetto. Manatee County Youth Rowing (MCYR) sent three boats to Benderson. Its boys junior eight with cox reached the final and finished third without a single senior in the boat.
“The great thing is they’re young,” MCYR head coach Trish Chastain said. “They’ll be strong for years.”
IMG Throws Challenge rounds out weekend
For the second consecutive year, IMG Academy will conduct a Throws Challenge the day after the Florida High School Athletic Association concludes its state championship track & field weekend in Bradenton.
Sunday’s event is scheduled to begin at noon. Parking and admission are free.
This year’s field is scheduled to include three United States record holders: Amanda Bingson in the hammer throw, Kara Winger in the javelin and Gia Lewis-Smallwood in the discus. IMG throwing coach Kibwe Johnson, who reached the final of the hammer throw at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, is also scheduled to be in the field, as will Shelbi Vaughn, his teammate at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.
Suncoast Travel Ball returns to Bradenton
After a quiet week in the Suncoast Travel Ball league, the United States Specialty Sports Association affiliate is returning to Bradenton and Sarasota on Friday for the Adidas Classic Super Regional NIT, also known as the Battle 4 the Belt.
The tournament, which runs through Sunday, includes divisions ranging from 10U through 14U and has a number of local teams already scheduled to compete. The Florida Meteors, Rebels Baseball, Florida Burn, Kangaroo Court Baseball Academy, Scrappers Baseball, Cortez Stone Crabs, Havoc, Mustangs Elite, PowerMax Baseball and Riverdawgs all have teams set to play at G.T. Bray Park, Sarasota Cal Ripken Complex, Palma Sola Park, Braden River Park, Sarasota Babe Ruth Complex, Lakewood Ranch Baseball Complex and Orioles Complex Twin Lakes.
