Hinsz finds groove, leads Marauders past St. Lucie

Gage Hinsz allowed three hits over seven innings, leading the Bradenton Marauders past St. Lucie 6-1 on Tuesday in a Florida State League game at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
Hinsz (1-2) allowed one run while striking out four to pick up his first win of the season. The game marked his second consecutive start of at least six innings. In the 13 innings in those starts, Hinsz has yielded nine hits, two walks and one earned run.
Logan Sendelbach pitched two scoreless innings for his first save of the season.
Bradenton (15-11) took the lead with a three-run third inning. The runs scored on an error, a Jerrick Suiter single and a bases-loaded walk by Christian Kelley. St. Lucie committed three errors and Mets pitchers walked eight.
The Marauders added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. The latter two runs scored on a wild pitch and Will Craig’s double, the second double in the inning (Casey Hughston).
The victory was the Marauders third in a row, and Bradenton is undefeated against St. Lucie this season (5-0).
Up next
Who: St. Lucie (10-16) at Bradenton (15-11)
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Joe Shaw (0-3. 6.83) vs. Dario Agrazal (2-0, 2.64)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
