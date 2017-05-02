St. Pete voters approve Al Lang Stadium referendum

St. Petersburg voters approved the Al Lang Stadium expansion referendum by an overwhelming majority with 87 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s special election in favor of the proposal.
The referendum gives the St. Petersburg city council the authority to negotiate a long-term use agreement for Al Lang Stadium. The voter approval was a key step in the Tampa Bay Rowdies’ bid to obtain a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.
“I am grateful to the citizens of St. Petersburg for passing this important referendum,” said Rowdies Chairman & CEO Bill Edwards. “St. Petersburg is very protective of our incredibly valuable waterfront — as is appropriate. We have put together a stadium plan that enhances our downtown, is of a scale that is respectful to our waterfront and does not burden the taxpayers.”
The use agreement would allow Al Lang Stadium’s primary purpose to be the home field for a potential Major League Soccer team. The Rowdies ownership has proposed an $80 million renovation and expansion that would be privately funded and is contingent on being awarded an MLS franchise.
The Rowdies hosted a victory party at Al Lang Stadium on Tuesday night.
