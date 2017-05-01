Sports

Marauders capitalize on Mets’ miscues in 8-3 win

The Bradenton Marauders took advantage of two errors by the visiting St. Lucie Mets to score four times in the third inning on their way to an 8-3 win Monday at LECOM Park.

Cole Tucker was a star on the basepaths, setting a Marauders record with four steals in the game. Tucker was also 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Left-hander Taylor Hearn allowed a first-inning homer to Wuilmer Becerra, then settled down to earn his third victory. Hearn allowed two earned runs and struck out eight in six innings.

The Marauders put together another four-run inning in teh seventh to put the game away, keyed by a two-run double by Logan Hill.

The teams are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at LECOM Park.

Up next

Who: St. Lucie (10-15) vs. Bradenton (14-11)

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton

Starting pitchers: Nabil Crismatt (1-2, 6.43) vs. Gage Hinsz (0-2, 7.41)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

