Manatee High football players practice the same. New head coach hire hasn’t happened yet.

Onlookers peek through the chain-linked fence like they’ve done in the past.
This time, though, a look at the roughly 70 players in Manatee High’s spring football camp is also met with the unknown.
Who will become the next head football coach at Manatee High?
Will offensive and defensive schemes get a facelift?
Just when will an announcement take place?
How does it effect this year’s spring game?
Those questions will be answered in time.
For outgoing head coach John Booth, the rest of the coaching staff and players, they’re preparing just like in past seasons.
John Booth is not Manatee football. This was here long before me. It's going to be here long after. I'm a piece of it. ... They're kind of seeing that. Our offense is still running, despite my brother not being here. We're still running our same plays, and same formations. My job, I feel, is going to be to get our rising senior class focused on their goals and their wants, and what they want the season to be.
“You’re talking about overcoming adversity, and I’m the one who kind of created this adversity for you,” Booth said. “... John Booth is not Manatee football. This was here long before me. It’s going to be here long after. I’m a piece of it. ... They’re kind of seeing that. Our offense is still running, despite my brother not being here. We’re still running our same plays, and same formations. My job, I feel, is going to be to get our rising senior class focused on their goals and their wants, and what they want the season to be.”
Three key skill players aren’t around this spring yet, either. Rising junior running back Keyon Fordham, wide receiver Javarius Pollock and defensive back Cedric Waters are members of Manatee’s 4x100 boys relay team, which is vying for the program’s third straight state championship in the event, alongside Iowa State football signee Tarique Milton.
The trio’s state track bid takes place this weekend, and each of them said they’ll be ready for the spring football game scheduled for May 19 at Lakeland Lake Gibson, last year’s Class 6A state runner-up.
“(Lake Gibson) had a great shot at beating Carol City, and almost could have probably won it,” Booth said. “We’re coming out of the spring season with a great opponent.”
While it’s business as usual until a new head coach is hired, the offense has a different field general.
Ryan Overstreet is scheduled to start the spring, taking over the offense’s reins after A.J. Colagiovanni completed his career last fall.
Colagiovanni is signed with Stetson and helped Overstreet last fall get acclimated to varsity football.
“He really took me under his wing,” said Overstreet, a rising sophomore. “He was the first person that came up and said hi to me. He helped me out. He helped me read the playbook, learn the reads. If I ever had a question, he was there to help me out. He had my back the entire time.”
Overstreet’s chance at starting in the fall will come down to the new hire’s decision, but he’s been the guy this spring. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, he possesses the size and arm to follow Colagiovanni and the past Manatee quarterback greats.
Developing to this point, he’s worked with two different quarterback coaches — one in the Fort Myers area and another family friend during camp visits to Oklahoma.
With Booth, though, Overstreet has a previous quarterback as his current head coach.
“It’s nice, because he knows where I’m coming from,” Overstreet said. “He’s been in my position before. He’s made great plays. He’s made mistakes. He knows what’s going on at all times on the offense. He knows the playbook. Whenever I do something, he usually knows why it happened, because he can relate to it.”
Booth also likes what he’s seen from another new face this spring: Bradenton Christian transfer Brett Gerber.
The rising senior racked up 163 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss as a linebacker for the Panthers while also producing on offense last fall.
“He looks great,” Booth said. “The physical side of things: he’s strong, he’s fast, he looks the part.”
Additionally, Booth said some other newcomers to watch are running back Chauncey Wilson, wide receiver Napolean Harris, safety Malik Clermont and cornerback Malcolm Clermont.
He’s also looking at running back Josh Booker, offensive lineman Jeremiah Bartholow and offensive lineman Josh Muldoon as rising senior leaders as well as Pollock, who returns as a three-year starting wide receiver.
