Sellout announced for Dick Vitale Gala, but donations still being accepted

Organizers of the 12th annual Dick Vitale Gala announced Sunday the event has sold out its 870 spots, however donations are still being accepted.
“I am excited that we have sold out so early,” Vitale said. “The reponse has been exceptional.”
The gala is scheduled for Friday, May 12, at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota.
Organizers are accepting individuals for a wait list, saying there are always some late cancellations. Individuals interested in being placed on the wait list should contact Mary Kenealy, 941-350-0580.
Those wishing to donate to help the organization reach its $3 million goal for the gala can go to dickvitaleonline.com.
Chris Berman, Bob Huggins and Brian Kelly are this year’s honorees.
The gala is a fundraiser, part of the V Foundation, whose proceeds go to the fight against childhood cancer.
Comments