Keller outstanding in Marauders win against Stone Crabs

Mitch Keller pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out nine to help the Bradenton Marauders finish out April with a 4-2 win Sunday over the host Charlotte Stone Crabs.
The Marauders jumped out front in the second inning, with Danny Arribas driving in Jerrick Suiter on a one-out triple to score the game’s first run. That was followed by an RBI single from Alfredo Reyes, who stole second and scored on another single by Cole Tucker.
Keller, who was one short of his career high for strikeouts in a game, improved his record to 2-1 this season.
Bradenton will enter May with a 13-11 record, including 6-1 this season against Charlotte.
The lone highlight for the Stone Crabs came from Jake Cronenworth, who was 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 24 games.
▪ Marauders catcher John Bormann was called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates before Sunday’s game, and Bradenton also released second baseman Trace Tam Sing.
Up next
Who: St. Lucie (10-14) vs. Bradenton (13-11)
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Taylor Hearn (2-2, 4.12) vs. Justin Dunn (1-1, 6.30)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
