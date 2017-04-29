Manatee High’s 4x100 relay team looks to set program record on way to states

From the first practice in December to the most recent one, members of Manatee High School’s 4x100 boys relay team walk past the record board each time they arrive at the track.
Their eyes fixate on a time from 2015. That time is 41.32, and the members that season were Kelvin McKnight, Jarquavis Laughlin, Sam Vrinios and Kavious Price.
That time is a driving force this season for the Hurricanes, who are aiming for their third straight state title in one of track’s marquee events.
“I still have the record for the triple jump at the school, and every year there’s a kid that comes up and goes, ‘Coach, I’m going to break your record,’ ” Manatee High track coach Domonique Dunbar said. “I want them to, because that shows progression in the program. If you have records being broke all the time, that means we’re getting better.”
At the state pre-meet held earlier this season, the relay team set a blistering pace that was better than last season’s state title team. They were also geared up for crushing the program record they see daily upon entering track practice at Manatee High, but that goal took a hit when Sir Williams sustained a hamstring injury in the regular-season finale.
Owing to their depth, Cedrick Waters stepped in and Manatee didn’t miss a beat. The Hurricanes, represented by Waters, Javarius Pollock, Tarique Milton and Keyon Fordham, qualified for next week’s state meet at IMG Academy after breezing to victory with a time of 41.93 seconds in the event during the Class 4A-Region 2 meet at Lakeland’s George Jenkins High.
.@WeAreManatee 4x100 boys track team at today's 4A-2 regional. @ElamarDaGreat @cjw_era @Keyonnnf & Javarious Pollock. @bradentonherald pic.twitter.com/vgm9uLjmPu— Jason Dill (@Jason__Dill) April 29, 2017
“We’re going for the record,” Milton said. “The ring and the record.”
The quartet weren’t the only ones to qualify for states. Finishers in the top four of each event advanced to the state meet scheduled for May 5-6 in Bradenton.
Lakewood Ranch’s Sophia Falco didn’t need to worry about battling for a top-four spot in her events. Falco won all four: the 100-meter dash, 200, long jump and triple jump.
“Definitely a lot older and a lot stronger, so I’m excited,” Falco said.
The Lakewood Ranch boys team squeaked out a region championship by two points over Lutz Steinbrenner. The Mustangs excelled throughout Saturday’s meet in an array of events.
Sam Jackson took second place in the shot put behind Manatee’s Seth Walter’s winning toss of 17.36 meters. Jackson and teammate Noah Oxley finished third and fourth, respectively, in the discus throw.
Harry Barthelmy grabbed second in the long jump and tied for third place in the high jump with Manatee’s Chase Main.
On the running side, John Rivera keyed Lakewood Ranch’s region championship. He won the 1,600-meter (or 1-mile) run and the 800-meter run. The latter saw three Mustangs secure top four finishes to qualify for next week’s state meet.
Joining Rivera were Andrew Dean (second place) and Jonathan Reid (fourth place).
“I turned with 50 meters to go,” Rivera said. “I knew I was by myself, so my next focus I had was making sure my other two athletes came in.”
Rivera was also on the 4x800 relay team that clocked in at 8:01.84 for a victory.
Other state qualifiers included: Lakewood Ranch’s Karen Lyvers (pole vault, fourth place) and Reid (1,600 run, third place); Manatee’s Paige Morrison (100 hurdles, third place), Fordham (200 dash, second place) and Walter (discus throw, second place).
