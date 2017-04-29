Buccaneers add receiver, safety on 2nd day of NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are committed to giving Jameis Winston everything he needs be successful.

The emerging team continued to surround their young quarterback with explosive offensive playmakers Friday night, selecting Penn State receiver Chris Godwin in the third round of the NFL draft.

The pick comes one day after general manager Jason Licht and coach Dirk Koetter used the 19th pick of the first round to add Alabama tight end O.J. Howard to a growing list of players who'll be counted on to help Winston transform the Bucs into consistent winners.

He was introduced at One Buc Place earlier Friday during a media session During it, he revealed one of the first people to contact him was an elated Jameis Winston.

From one native of Alabama to another, the Bucs’ young quarterback wanted to welcome the latest addition to what has the potential to be one of the NFL’s most improved offenses next seasons.

“He texted me,” an excited Howard said. “He’s a great quarterback, a good guy. … I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

Licht and Koetter both expressed surprise that Howard, who helped Alabama win the national championship two years ago, was still available for Tampa Bay at No. 19 overall Thursday night.

While Howard said his agent projected he’d be selected anywhere between sixth and 20th and “that’s exactly what happened,” Licht referred to the prospect of landing the 6-foot-6, 242-pound tight end as a “pipe dream.”

The GM also heard from Winston.

“I got a text from him with like a million smiley faces,” Licht said.

The team also selected Texas A&M safety Justin Evans in the second round of the NFL draft, addressing a need for help in an overhauled secondary.

And in the last pick of the night, a compensatory selection, Tampa Bay selected LSU inside linebacker Kendell Beckwith, a three-year starter. The pick belonged to the New York Jets, and Tampa Bay traded their fourth- and sixth-round pick to move up 18 spots.

Evans was the 20th pick Friday night, No. 50 overall as Licht and Koetter attempt to assemble as much help as possible for Winston, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 draft.

Howard and Godwin, who had 59 receptions for 582 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, join an offense that figures to be significantly better after also adding speedy veteran DeSean Jackson in free agency.

Koetter serves as his own offensive coordinator and is as excited as Winston is to have more firepower on the field.

“I know coach’s past, he had some great tight ends,” Howard said during an introductory news conference at the team’s training facility. “I know what kind of offensive mind he has, so I’m just looking forward to it. … I’m just going to come in and be a great team player.”

The hope is Evans will contribute right away in a defense that Licht began rebuilding two years ago, when the Bucs landed middle linebacker Kwon Alexander in the fourth round. Beckwith, a three-year starter at LSU, likely would have been selected earlier until he tore his ACL against Florida near the end of the season. He is a physical player who is a big hitter and could battle for the vacancy in the Bucs linebacker corps.

Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III and pass rusher Noah Spence were taken in the first two rounds a year ago.

Evans becomes just the sixth defensive player Licht has selected over the four drafts the GM has run since joining the team in 2014.

In two seasons at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Evans was one of the Aggies’ leading tacklers and was the team’s primary kick returner as a senior. He led the team with four interceptions last season, finishing his college career with five.

Running back and defensive end are other areas of need for the Bucs, who went 9-7 last year while missing the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.

In selecting Howard with the 19th overall pick, Licht passed on an opportunity to reunite Winston with college teammate Dalvin Cook, the Florida State running back picked by Minnesota in the second round on Friday night.

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who visited Tampa Bay in the weeks leading up to the draft, was also gone by the time the Bucs selected Evans.

The signed veteran safety J.J. Wilcox in free agency. Evans will also compete with holdovers Chris Conte and Keith Tandy for playing time.

“I’m coming in believing in my mind, thinking I’m definitely a starter,” Evans said. “I’m also coming in with a humble mindset.”

The draft concludes Saturday, when the Bucs will now have a quiet day. They have two picks, once each in rounds five through seven.