Locked-in Agrazal baffles Charlotte as Bradenton regains FSL South lead

Dario Agrazal (2-0) pitched seven innings for a second consecutive start and did not walk a batter for the third straight outing to lead the Bradenton Marauders past Charlotte, 6-3, in Florida State League action in Port Charlotte on Friday.
Agrazal allowed nine hits, but struck out four. He threw 67 of his 93 pitches for strikes.
Reliever Seth McGarry earned his second save, and first since April 12, by striking out four in two scoreless innings.
Logan Hill and Will Craig provided the offense. Hill broke a 3-3 tie in the third inning with his sixth home run of the season — his fourth in as many days. Craig hit his first home run of the season in the seventh, a two-run shot that completed the scoring. He finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in three.
Cole Tucker, batting leadoff, stole two bases, increasing his season total to 13. He is 13 of 15 in stolen base attempts.
With the victory, the Marauders (12-10) reclaimed first place in the South Division after falling out of first place for the first time the day before.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (12-10) at Charlotte (8-14).
When: Saturday, 6:05 p.m.
Where: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
Starting pitchers: Pedro Vazquez (1-1, 1.83) vs. Michael Santos (1-0, 4.26)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
