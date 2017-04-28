Lakewood Ranch gets creative with football program

Two groups formed on each side of a giant black tire.
Offensive players wearing the light jerseys stood on one side, while defensive players wearing dark jerseys stood on the other.
Lakewood Ranch High School head football coach Mick Koczersut paced in the aisle formed by the two groups, carefully selecting a member from each unit.
An assistant coach held the tire upright until one offensive player and one defensive player were picked.
The players took their positions, each holding one side of the tire, until the whistle blew.
Then, with offensive players cheering their guy and defensive players imploring their guy, the competition commenced. Each player tugged and pulled, attempting to secure the tire away from their competitor.
It’s one guy against one guy. There's nowhere to hide.
On this particular April afternoon, it’s five rounds to see who gets the shorter walk to the practice field for the next day’s workout.
“It’s one guy against one guy,” Koczersut said. “There’s nowhere to hide. We do it with the tire, because we’re not allowed to hit right now.”
The offensive guys won the tire competition this time, but the contest does something else: It creates team bonding for a group that hasn’t enjoyed many wins the past few seasons.
Saddled in one of the toughest districts in the state, where rivals Braden River and Venice have traded titles the past two seasons and Palmetto is the next team in the playoff hunt, Lakewood Ranch has been lost in the shuffle for a few seasons.
.263Lakewood Ranch’s winning percentage since the 2015 season.
Invigorating the program with competitive drills to end practice is one way Koczersut attempts to instill self-belief in his players.
“If you sit out here and watch your teammate compete and fight, you can believe in them,” Koczersut said. “If you see them give up, you know you’re not going to believe in that person. ... I want to put those kids on an island, where everybody can watch them. The harder they’ll fight out there, the harder everybody will believe they’ll fight for them when they are together.”
There are other drills, too.
The county fair drill is akin to the morning workout drill colleges employ.
“County fair just makes you work harder and get better conditioned,” rising senior outside linebacker Noah Ben-Ghuzzi said.
Last year, the Mustangs’ offense took a dent when running back Jay Turner played only three games. He’s healthy this spring.
Offensive lineman Sam Jackson, though, isn’t around to open holes for Turner after signing with the University of Central Florida in February. That isn’t dissuading Turner.
“We don’t need a specific person to be successful on the field,” Turner said. “I feel like if everybody just comes together and does what they have to do, we should be able to get the job done, and they should be able to create big holes for me.”
The team is also missing three quarterbacks this spring. Justin Curtis, the team’s starter for the past two seasons, Mickey Koczersut and last season’s junior varsity quarterback George Davis are playing baseball this spring.
Mick Koczersut has to wait until next week’s district tournament to see if he’ll get any of them back in time for the May 18 spring game against Sarasota Booker.
“Even if they play and lose in the regional quarterfinals, at that time I’m going to get two full practices with them,” Koczersut said. “I’m not doing that to them.”
So while it’s an unknown who is going to take snaps for the spring game at the moment, what isn’t a mystery is the Mustangs are gearing up for another season in a loaded district.
Lakewood Ranch last made the playoffs in 2011.
That’s not for several months away.
Tire pulling drills, which began two seasons ago, are just another way to get them ready for the road ahead.
“I like to finish every practice on a high note,” Koczersut said. “Usually if I can get the kids to compete at the end of practice, we can finish positive one way or the other.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
