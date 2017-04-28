ODA’s Walkes, Falcons’ boys storm to states

Out-of-Door Academy eighth-grader Saraiah Walkes continued her unbeaten march through the Class 1A track and field postseason on Thursday, winning three individual Region 2 titles at Largo Indian Rocks Christian School.
Walkes won the girls 100 meters in 12.09 seconds, and she capped her night with a victory in the 200 in 24.79.
In between, she won the 400 in 56.22, edging Moriah Oliveira of Evangelical (56.63). Her preliminary time in the event (57.92) was nearly two seconds better than the next-fastest finisher.
She won all three events in the Class 1A-District 7 meet a week ago at Saint Stephen’s. The regional titles are the first of her career. Last year, she finished third in the both the 100 (12.49) and 200 (25.81) at regionals.
At the other end of the age spectrum, Saint Stephen’s senior Andrew Csubak continued his strong final track postseason. He won the boys 800 (1:57.31), pairing with teammate Henry Howell (2:01.49) to sweep the top two spots. Out-of-Door Academy’s Kai Soderberg also advanced to states in by finishing fourth (2:02.85) in the event.
Csubak finished second (4:37.02) in the boys 1600, four-tenths of a second behind winner Osiel Moreno of Lafayette.
Joining Csubak as regional champion was Letherio Jones, who won the 400 in 50.57.
Jones and Csubak ran legs on first-place 4x400 relay team and on the second-place 4x100 relay team, whose time of 43.56 was one-tenth of a second behind Zephyrhills Christian Academy. Sydney Brown and Chase Brown ran the other legs for the Falcons in the 4x100. Jet Gillum and Chase Brown ran the other legs on the 4x400 team, which finished in 3:27.18.
Those finishes produced 54 of Saint Stephen’s 89 points, which was more than enough to win the boys team title ahead of runner-up Indian Rocks Christian.
In the boys 4x800 relay, Csubak, Ben Whorf, Angus Chatham and Howell finished second by less than a second to Indian Rocks in a time of 8:12.29. the third-place team Oak Hall, was more than 22 seconds behind the Falcons.
Other qualifiers were Bradenton Christian senior Noah Osborne, who finished second in the triple jump with a 42 feet, 10 3/4 inch effort; Saint Stephen’s Josh Stevens, who finished fourth in the boys discus (133-7); Gillum, who finished third in the 300 hurdles (41.83); Saint Stephen’s Jordon Murrell, who finished third in the boys 200 (22.80).
Out-of-Door Academy, almost exclusively on the back of Walkes, finished fifth in the girls team standings. Oak Hall School won with 121 points.
The top four finishers in each event advance to next week’s state meet at IMG Academy.
In the Class 2A-Region 3 meet at Tampa Berkeley Prep, Bayshore senior Alexus Norman won the girls high jump (5-1) to earn the only regional title by a local athlete. Several others from Bayshore and Southeast qualified for the state meet.
Bayshore’s girls 4x100 team of Karen JeanMarie, Makayla Rivera, Diana Tresalus and Charneycar Casimir finished second in 49.20. Casimir added a second-place finish in the girls 200 (25.79). The Bruins Arion Youmans finished third in the boys 400 (50.03).
For Southeast, junior Priscilla Miller finished third in the girls long jump (17-8 3/4) and in the 200 (25.93). Miller just missed qualifying in the girls 100, finishing fifth in 12.50, .25 out of fourth.
In the discus, Southeast’s Dequan Williams finished third with a 133-11 effort, approximately four feet behind winner Ty Thurman of Spoto. He finished second in the shot put, with a 47-8 effort, less than seven inches behind champion Brayden Curry of Lemon Bay.
Meet host Berkeley Prep romped to the girls team title competition, far ahead of runner-up Dunbar. Dunbar won the boys team title.
Up next
What: State championships
When: May 5-6
Where: IMG Academy Stadium, Bradenton
Tickets:
