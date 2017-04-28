Fort Myers scores twice on infield hits to sink Marauders in FSL play

A pair of two-out infield singles produced both runs for Fort Myers in the Miracle’s 2-1 victory against Bradenton at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers on Thursday.
The Marauders (11-10) mounted a threat in the ninth with consecutive singles — two of only seven by the Marauder against three Fort Myers pitchers. However, pinch-runner Trace Tam Sing was thrown out trying to go from first to third on the second single to end the game.
The lack of offense ruined Gage Hinsz’ best start this season. He allowed one run over six innings on five hits and two walks. He struck out three. Jake Brentz (1-1) took the loss when Casey Scoggins bounced a single to second, allowing Brian Navarreto to score, breaking a 1-1 tie. Brentz allowed two singles and a walk in the inning but escaped further damage because of a double play.
Bradenton had taken a 1-0 lead in the second when Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled, scoring Logan Hill. Hayes was thrown out at the plate to end the inning while trying to score on Casey Hughston’s single. Hughston was the only Marauders player with more than one hit, finishing with two.
Fort Myers (10-11) tied the game in the fourth on a slow roller to third that scored Navarreto.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (11-10) at Charlotte (8-12)
When: Friday, 6:35 p.m.
Where: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte
Starting pitchers: Dario Agrazal (1-0, 2.28) vs. Blake Bivens (1-1, 4.71)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
