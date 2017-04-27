Pitcher Miriam Schmoll lifts Bayshore softball back to district title

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Bayshore softball wins another district title Pause 0:24 Quarterback Bryan Gagg discusses his arrival at Braden River High 0:25 Sarasota Open champion Frances Tiafoe wants to inspire through tennis 1:20 Robbers hold Central Florida restaurant workers at gunpoint 5:50 Fire chief discusses response to sulfur fire 0:09 Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton streets 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 0:33 Mackenzie Meyer lifts Lakewood Ranch softball to district title on walk-off double 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Pitcher Miriam Schmoll struck out 16 and the Bruins shut out Sarasota Booker to win their third district title in five years. David Wilson Bradenton Herald