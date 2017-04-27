Sports

April 27, 2017

Will Craig’s 5 RBIs lead Marauders’ mauling of Fort Myers in FSL

The Bradenton Marauders are rediscovering the swings that guided the team to an 8-0 start in the Florida State League earlier this month.

After failing to score more than 3 runs in a game during a five-game losing streak, Bradenton (11-9) has erupted for 11 or more runs in two of its last three games.

On Wednesday, the Marauders beat host Fort Myers, 16-2, at Hammond Stadium. On Sunday, the Marauders beat Jupiter 11-2.

Logan Hill hit his team-leading fifth homer, Casey Hughston and Ke’Bryan Hayes collected three hits each in a 17-hit attack and three pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

Hill’s two-run shot gave Bradenton a 2-1 lead in the second. Will Craig drove in five runs, including three on a double in the six-run sixth. Hughston and Hill drove in three runs each, giving them a team-high 12. Hughston’s two-run double and Al Reyes’ two-run triple highlighted the five-run fifth.

Bradenton starter Taylor Hearn (2-2) allowed one run on four hits over six innings. Brett Helton and Yunior Montero pitched three hitless innings, although Montero allowed an unearned run in the ninth without allowing a hit.

Up next

Who: Bradenton (11-9) at Fort Myers (9-11)

When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers

Starting pitchers: Gage Hinsz (0-2, 10.64) vs. Keaton Steele (1-2, 6.19)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

