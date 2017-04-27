Bayshore’s Schultz splits two matches at state tennis tournament

Bayshore High School junior Theo Schultz won her first-round girls singles match before bowing out of the FHSAA Class 2A individual tournament at Sylvan Lake Park in Sanford on Wednesday.
Schultz, who was returning to the state tournament for the second consecutive year in singles as the Class 2A-District 11 champion, defeated Bishop Verot’s Marina Lombardo, 6-2, 6-2 in one of three first-round matches in the 11-player field on Wednesday morning. Last year, Schultz lost in the first round.
In the afternoon quarterfinals, she drew second-seeded Carrigan Blanchard, of Jacksonville Bishop Kenny. Schultz won the first set, 6-3. However, Blanchard rallied for a 6-0 victory in the second set and a 10-4 score in the tiebreaker.
The match was the only one of the seven played Wednesday that wasn’t decided in straight sets. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Thursday.
Schultz was the only player from a Manatee County school competing in either the Class 2A or 4A state tournament on Wednesday.
Softball
District playoffs: Three area teams will compete for District titles on Thursday night.
In Class 8A-District 8, Lakewood Ranch plays host to Sarasota at 7 p.m. In Class 7A-District 9, Braden River play at Armwood at 7 p.m. Though the Pirates are the top seed in the district, Armwood is the tournament host. And in Class5A-District 11, Bayshore plays host to Booker, which upset Southeast. Game time is 7 p.m. In the Class 3A-District 5 semifinals, Bradenton Christian is the tournament host and will play the winner of Wednesday’s late game between Largo Indian Rocks Christian and St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut.
