Philip Knowles and Danny Walker gear up for college golf regionals

Bradenton’s Philip Knowles is putting together one of the best seasons in the University of North Florida’s golf program’s history.
The former Bradenton Christian star delivered a 2-under-par 70 in the final round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament last week. That performance marked the 18th time Knowles, a sophomore, carded an under-par round this season, which tied the single-season UNF record.
The Ospreys await the NCAA Championship field announcement on May 4, when they’re expecting an at-large berth into one of the six regional tournaments after they finished fourth at the A-Sun tourney.
Lakewood Ranch High School alumnus Danny Walker rebounded from a slow start to take 32nd place at the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s championship. A junior at the University of Virginia, Walker posted a 72 and 73 in the last two rounds as the Cavaliers took sixth place in the team standings.
Pan’s PGA Tour struggles
Since tying for second place at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January, IMG Academy alumnus Cheng-Tsung Pan’s 2017 PGA Tour season has dipped. He has missed the cut in five of his last eight tournaments, including the Valero Texas Open last week. During that stretch, Pan’s scoring average is 72.1 with just four sub-70 rounds.
Summer loyalty program at Bobby Jones
Bobby Jones Golf Club has a summer loyalty program set to begin Monday. It’s $295 for six months ending Oct. 31 and includes greens fees.
In addition, summer loyalty club members receive free clinics, free range basket per visit, 10 percent discount on Bobby Jones logo merchandise, tee times available one week in advance and one junior (15-and-younger) plays for free after 11 a.m. There is no food and beverage purchase requirement.
Players are responsible for cart fees. If walking, a discounted walking rate is applied. For more information, contact Bobby Jones assistant pro Daniel Bailey at 941-365-2200 ext. 5802 or call the pro shop at 941-954-4163.
WFGT Winter Tour Championship
Lakewood Ranch’s Chris Kennedy claimed the West Florida Golf Tour’s Winter Tour Championship on Monday at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club. Kennedy fired a 64 to earn the $1,000 first-place prize. He edged Bradenton’s Charles Wang by two shots. Wang finished runner-up.
Alabama’s Connor Godsey won the Winter Tour points race with just three tournament starts during the season. He won twice for big paydays, though. He collected $7,000 apiece for winning the Florida Championship and the Port Charlotte Open. The WFGT’s Summer Tour begins May 30 at the Longboat Key Club.
Two-man combo tourney masters
Phil Walters and Tim Judy continued their torching of the Bradenton City Two-Man Combo Championship, when they earned their fifth title in the past six years at the two-day tournament at River Run Golf Links.
This time, though, Walters and Judy needed to erase a two-shot deficit to start Sunday’s final round. They did to post a 65-62—127 for a two-shot victory over two teams: Mike Calomeris/Scott Cox and James Dougherty/Mike Dubee. The latter held the first-round lead following a 63 on Saturday, but closed with a 66 to share runner-up honors.
Carl Redmond and Matt Redmond won the first flight with a 70-67—137. Michael Ratigan and Lance Rodenbaugh won the second flight with a 74-67—141, and Neil Kopinski and Bob Thorpe won the super senior flight with a 65-68—133.
Hole-in-one
On April 18 at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Kings Dunes course, Ron Spiegel aced the 135-yard seventh hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Jim Molbreak, Wolfgang Wistorf and Mike Humonik.
On April 26 at Pinebrook Ironwood Golf Course, Joe Barbarito aced the 124-yard fifth hole with a 9-iron. Witnesses were Dick Buskirk and Steve Conners.
On April 4 at River Run Golf Links, Chris Dine aced the 117-yard fifth hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Kirk Kraeuter and Jon Kraeuter.
