Quarterback Bryan Gagg discusses his arrival at Braden River High
Bryan Gagg was a two-year varsity starting quarterback at Sarasota High, before transferring to Braden River in March. He's competing with last year's backup, Jake Hepler, for the starting job this spring.
Jason DillBradenton Herald
