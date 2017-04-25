Bradenton error leads to Marauders’ loss against Fort Myers

A fielding error opened the floodgates for a four-run seventh inning that carried the Fort Myers Miracle to a 7-3 victory against the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday in Florida State League play in Fort Myers.
The error allowed Trey Varvra to reach base and a wild pitch enabled him to move into scoring position. With one out, Nelson Molina singled in Vavra with the go-ahead run. Molina’s single was Fort Myers’ fifth hit. The Miracle (9-10) finished with seven.
Later in the inning, Casey Scoggins hit a two-run single and ended up on third due to a throwing error on the play. From there he scored on a sacrifice fly by Chris Paul.
Nick Anderson (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Daniel Zamora (0-1) took the loss.
For the Marauders (10-9), Logan Hill hit two solo home runs, in the fifth and seventh. His first homer, leading off the fifth, tied the game at one. The Marauders took a 2-1 lead in the inning when Casey Hughston tripled and scored on a throwing error on a ground ball by Mitchell Tolman. Hill’s second homer tied the score at 3 in the top of the seventh.
Alfredo Reyes doubled twice and singled. Bradenton outhit Fort Myers, 11-7, but ground into three double plays.
Bradenton starter Mitch Keller worked six innings. He gave up four hits but walked three and was charged with three earned runs.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (10-9) at Fort Myers (9-10)
When: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.
Where: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers
Starting pitchers: Taylor Hearn (1-2, 5.27) vs. David Fischer (2-0, 0.60)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
Comments