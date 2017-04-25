Saint Stephen’s Chenhe Li, Max Damm win state doubles tennis title

Cramps cost Chenhe Li his first shot at a Class 1A championship Tuesday, but he’s still returning to Bradenton with a state title.
Li, who goes by Dan, and Max Damm rallied to win the 1A doubles championship Tuesday, beating Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian’s Michael Mendez and Sebastian Stam, 6-7, 6-4, 11-9, in Sanford.
The doubles championship is Saint Stephen’s first since Mitchell Rubenstein and Alberto Ayo won the Class 2A title in 1988.
Li and Damm breezed through most of the tournament as the No. 2 seed. After a first-round bye, the duo won its quarterfinal and semifinal matches both in straight sets Monday to set up a championship match between the top two seeds in the tournament.
Li, though, also had the singles tournament to worry about. In the championship match, the sophomore, who is ranked as a four-star prospect by TennisRecruiting.net, retired against Weston Sagemont’s Ignacio Martinez while trailing 7-6, 1-0 and battling a bout of cramps. The Falcons wanted to keep him fresh for his doubles match at Sylvan Lake Park.
The decision paid off. Li and Damm, a five-star prospect, lost the opening set in a tiebreak and won a lengthy second set to set up a championship tiebreaker as the third set. In a win-by-two situation, Li and Damm eventually completed their comeback.
Despite an easy win for No. 1 singles player MaryAnn Rompf, the Saint Stephen’s girls season came to an end with a 4-1 loss to Boca Raton Saint Andrew’s in the 1A semifinals. The Falcons dropped both doubles matches, the No. 3 singles match and the No. 5 singles match to leave Casselberry just shy of their first state championship since 1992.
“They just had players all the way down the line that were a little bit better than us in each division,” girls head coach Lesley Eckert said. “Every point was competitive, but just pulling out each game—they were able to finish each game.”
Rompf, who is signed with Wisconsin, provided the lone bright spot for Saint Stephen’s at Red Bug Lake Park with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Saint Andrew’s Alisa Finger. With three of the Falcons’ losses coming straight sets, Rompf also managed to win a set as part of Saint Stephen’s No. 1 doubles team. Paired with Laura Perazzolo, the Falcons fell to Finger and Olivia Martinez, 3-6, 7-6, 10-6.
Losing Rompf will leave Saint Stephen’s with a sizable hole next spring, but otherwise the roster could remain intact. Of the four others to play at the state tournament, Perazzolo is the only one who’s is in high school. Sabina Budova, who was part of the lineup all season until she was sidelined by a liver ailment before the Class 1A-Region 5 tournament, is a sophomore.
“It’s a very young team. It’s a strong team,” Eckert said. “They’re only going to get better. They’ll learn from this experience.”
