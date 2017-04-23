Hannah Green birdies 18 to win LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic

Hannah Green was hitting balls on the range at Venice’s Plantation Golf and Country Club when she first met Paul Martinez.
It was the second stage of LPGA Tour Qualifying School in 2016, and Martinez was set to caddie for Green.
The groundwork for their caddie-player relationship was born, and it proved dividends throughout this week at Sara Bay Country Club where Green polished off her first career professional victory on Sunday.
“I’ll definitely remember this place,” said Green, an LPGA Symetra Tour rookie. “I’ve had a great time here. Really enjoyed myself on and off the golf course, so this one will stay (with) me for a long time.”
Posting a 2-under par total for three rounds netted Green a $16,500 first-place check at the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic.
“She said there were some choices she might not have made, but she trusts me 100 percent and I’m not always right, but hopefully I’m right more times than I’m not,” Martinez said.
For most of Sunday’s final round, though, Green was locked in a back-and-forth battle with Thailand’s Benyapa Niphatsophon.
Hannah Green's swing in slow-motion. @bradentonherald @ROAD2LPGA pic.twitter.com/LS3l2JQeCw— Jason Dill (@Jason__Dill) April 23, 2017
Several twists occurred, but none bigger than the par-5 18th.
Tied for the lead at 1-under par, with Princess Superal in the clubhouse one shot behind, Niphatsophon chose to go for the green in two.
She landed behind the back-left corner on a downhill slope in the rough.
“I didn’t expect to be on the green, but not there,” Niphatsophon said.
Then the large crowd that gathered gasped as Niphatsophon could only drop her wedge in shock: she slid right under the ball and duffed the chip shot right where it rested.
She could only manage a bogey from there, setting the stage for Green, who stuck her third shot to about 10 feet to give herself two putts to win the tournament.
But the Australian opted to drill her birdie bid into the cup for the win.
“I three-putted from 10 feet earlier in the round, so I was like, ‘Come on, just leave this one close’, and luckily it fell in,” Green said.
Niphatsophon is a speedy player, but Green said she thought Niphatsophon played her chip shot on No. 18 faster than normal.
“From what I saw, she didn’t even go up to see the green, so that’s pretty quick,” Green said.
Added Niphatsophon: “You have to keep playing.”
Plenty of other dramatic changes happened throughout Sunday’s final round between Green and Niphatsophon.
They included:
▪ The par-4 sixth hole, where Niphatsophon double-bogeyed and Green birdied to erase the three-shot gap.
▪ The par-5 ninth, where Niphatsophon got up-and-down for birdie to snag a one-shot lead heading to the back nine.
▪ The par-4 11th, par-4 12th and par-3 13th, where the two traded shots on each hole. Niphatsophon increased her lead to two shots.
▪ Both bogeyed the par-4 14th, then Niphatsophon double-bogeyed for a second time in the round as Green capitalized with an 18-foot par putt on the par-4 15th.
“I couldn’t let any more shots slip, so I really had to make that putt,” Green said.
Now tied with Niphatsophon, the two barely missed birdies on the par-5 17th before the 18th hole fireworks ensued.
Niphatsophon, who bounced approach shots over the Sara Bay greens on the back nine, and Superal tied for second at even par, two shots behind Green.
SARA BAY CLASSIC
Final round
at Sara Bay Country Club
Par: 36-36-72; Yardage: 6,424
Hannah Green 71-70-73 214 -2
Princess Superal 71-73-72 216 E
Benyapa Niphatsophon 72-67-77 216 E
Erica Popson 72-76-70 218 +2
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 76-70-72 218 +2
Kristy McPherson 76-72-71 219 +3
Luciane Lee 72-73-74 219 +3
Emma Talley 79-70-71 220 +4
Augusta James 75-73-72 220 +4
Paola Moreno 70-78-72 220 +4
Christina Foster 76-71-73 220 +4
Allison Emrey 72-75-73 220 +4
Shannon Fish 74-71-75 220 +4
Elizabeth Szokol 73-71-76 220 +4
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 74-76-71 221 +5
Jane Rah 74-75-72 221 +5
Charlotte Thomas 75-75-72 222 +6
Haeji Kang 75-74-73 222 +6
Celine Boutier 72-75-75 222 +6
Lauren Kim 76-77-70 223 +7
Clariss Guce 77-75-71 223 +7
Brianna Do 74-77-72 223 +7
Alejandra Llaneza 77-72-74 223 +7
Carleigh Silvers 74-73-76 223 +7
Lindsey Weaver 74-71-78 223 +7
Caroline Inglis 76-75-73 224 +8
Laura Wearn 77-73-74 224 +8
Mia Piccio 75-75-74 224 +8
Jenny Coleman 74-75-75 224 +8
Mind Muangkhumsakul 73-76-75 224 +8
Rebecca Artis 76-72-76 224 +8
Margarita Ramos 75-73-76 224 +8
Rachel Rohanna 76-77-72 225 +9
Liv Cheng 77-75-73 225 +9
Jessica Welch 76-76-73 225 +9
Casey Kennedy 77-70-78 225 +9
Prima Thammaraks 79-74-73 226 +10
Savannah Vilaubi 76-77-73 226 +10
Kassidy Teare 78-74-74 226 +10
Natalie Sheary 76-76-74 226 +10
Marion Ricordeau 78-72-76 226 +10
Katie Kempter 75-75-76 226 +10
Sophia Popov 75-74-77 226 +10
Lacey Agnew 74-75-77 226 +10
Emily Penttilä 70-77-79 226 +10
Elizabeth Tong 75-69-82 226 +10
Christine Meier 77-76-74 227 +11
Madison Pressel 74-79-74 227 +11
Raegan Bremer 75-75-77 227 +11
Nicole Sakamoto 71-77-79 227 +11
Marita Engzelius 78-75-75 228 +12
Portland Rosen 81-71-76 228 +12
Christina Miller 78-74-76 228 +12
Mindy Kim 76-76-76 228 +12
Desiree Dubreuil 76-75-77 228 +12
Jean Reynolds 76-77-76 229 +13
Chirapat Jao-Javanil 74-78-77 229 +13
Michelle Piyapattra 82-71-78 231 +15
Kristin Coleman 79-74-78 231 +15
Veronica Felibert 78-75-78 231 +15
Avery George 81-71-79 231 +15
Sara-Maude Juneau 75-77-79 231 +15
Jenna Peters 76-77-79 232 +16
Janie Jackson 77-76-80 233 +17
Amy Ihm 77-76-80 233 +17
Alice Barbieri 75-77-81 233 +17
Julia Roth 77-74-82 233 +17
Manuela Carbajo Re 73-78-82 233 +17
