Judy-Walters team repeats at City of Bradenton 2-Man event

Tim Judy and Phil Walters teamed up for a final-round 62 to overcome a two-shot deficit and defend their title Sunday in the 14th Annual City of Bradenton 2-Man Combo Championship at River Run Golf Links.
Judy and Walters finished the two-round event with a total of 127. Mike Calomeris and Scott Cox combined for a 64 to tie for second with first-round leaders James Dougherty and Mike Dubee at 129.
Other flight winners included Carl Redmond and Matt Redmond (First Flight, 70-67—137), Michael Ratigan and Lance Rodenbaugh (Second Flight, 74-67-141) and Neil Kopinski and Bob Thorpe (Super Senior Flight, 65-68-133).
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT RESULTS
Tim Judy and Phil Walters, 65-62—127
Mike Calomeris and Scott Cox, 65-64—129
James Dougherty and Mike Dubee, 63-66—129
Tyler Bowen and Chris Conte, 69-63—132
Lon Lugten and Stefan Strandlund, 66-67—133
Kris Vasallo and Paul Vasallo, 68-66—134
Cas Dean and Sean McNaughton, 67-69—136
Chris Howard and Brice Jones, 69-70—139
Bobby French and Robby Hukill, 69-70—139
Wayne Anderson and Alex Jones, 68-72—140
Bonnet Bastien and Yanick Dauphas, 68-75—143
