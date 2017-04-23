The Latest: Sarasota Open championships begin with doubles final

The Sarasota Open wraps up Sunday at United Tennis Academy with the doubles and singles championships. The latest from the final day of the ATP Challenger Tour event:
1:39 p.m.
After dropping the opening game of the Sarasota Open doubles championship, Austria’s Jurgen Melzer and Scott Lipsky of the United States rattled off five straight games on their way to a 6-2, opening-set win.
Melzer and Lipsky’s experience showed during the first set. The 35-year-olds’ communication had them positioned perfectly, especially in contrast with a slightly sloppier effort from Canada’s Peter Polansky and American Stefan Kozlov.
6Jurgen Melzer’s career-best Association of Tennis Professionals doubles ranking. The 35-year-old from Austria is in the midst of a comeback.
There’s a chance for Melzer and Lipsky to make short work of their younger counterparts, but no matter how brief the second set is, the all-American singles final between Tennys Sandgren and No. 3-seed Frances Tiafoe won’t start until at least 3 p.m. after a doubles championship ceremony.
1:10 p.m.
The Sarasota Open doubles championship is underway at James T. Driscoll Stadium Centre Court and there’s a chance it winds up just as compelling as the singles final. Austria’s Jurgen Mezler, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, is paired with Scott Lipsky of the United States against Canada’s Peter Polansky and American Stefan Kozlov.
At 35, Melzer is in the throes of a comeback and fell in a third-set tiebreaker to American Frances Tiafoe, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, in a singles semifinal Saturday. As a doubles player, he peaked at No. 6 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings and has made more than $9 million. A win Sunday would be his first ATP doubles title of the year after winning once in 2016.
Lipsky, Melzer’s partner, is another 35-year-old veteran who peaked as the No. 21 doubles player in the world. Sunday would be his first doubles title with Melzer. He most recently won in 2016 with fellow American Eric Butorac.
Both Kozlov, a 19-year-old, and Polansky, 28, are searching for their first doubles titles. Both are top-150 singles players.
