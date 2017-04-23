Sports

April 23, 2017 11:56 AM

The Latest: LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic final round

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

Manatee

The latest updates from the final round of the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic.

12:20 p.m.

One of the former champions in this week’s tournament, Rachel Rohanna, was in the first group today. Playing with Madison Pressel, the two set a blistering pace by completing their rounds in about 3 1/2 hours. That quick pace fits leader Benyapa Niphatsophon, who birdied the first hole and holds a three-shot lead over Hannah Green at 6-under par. Green parred the first hole.

11:55 a.m.

Thailand’s Benyapa Niphatsophon leads Australia’s Hannah Green by two shot as the duo are joined in the final pairing, which is set for a 12:02 p.m. tee time, with Canada’s Elizabeth Tong. Tong is five shots back.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tennys Sandgren's career year continues at Sarasota Open

Tennys Sandgren's career year continues at Sarasota Open 1:25

Tennys Sandgren's career year continues at Sarasota Open
Sarasota Open honors deceased ballboy Stephen Brumby 1:27

Sarasota Open honors deceased ballboy Stephen Brumby
Vincent Millot upsets top-seed Jared Donaldson at Sarasota Open 1:29

Vincent Millot upsets top-seed Jared Donaldson at Sarasota Open

View More Video

Sports Videos