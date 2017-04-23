The Latest: LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic final round

The latest updates from the final round of the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Sara Bay Classic.
12:20 p.m.
One of the former champions in this week’s tournament, Rachel Rohanna, was in the first group today. Playing with Madison Pressel, the two set a blistering pace by completing their rounds in about 3 1/2 hours. That quick pace fits leader Benyapa Niphatsophon, who birdied the first hole and holds a three-shot lead over Hannah Green at 6-under par. Green parred the first hole.
11:55 a.m.
Thailand’s Benyapa Niphatsophon leads Australia’s Hannah Green by two shot as the duo are joined in the final pairing, which is set for a 12:02 p.m. tee time, with Canada’s Elizabeth Tong. Tong is five shots back.
